Solarenergie

Hier heizt die Sonne

Sonnenenergie ist nicht auf Photovoltaikmodule begrenzt. Das Sonnenhaus-Institut im bayrischen Straubing demonstriert, wie die Sonne für Wärme, Strom und Mobilität sorgt und prognostiziert sonnige Zeiten für die Solar-Industrie.

Von
Solar Solarenergie Solarthermie Photovoltaik Energie Sonnenhaus-Insitut Gebäudeeffizienz Energieplanung

Verwandte tecfindr-Einträge

tecfindr *Die Technik-Findemaschine