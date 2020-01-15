Hier heizt die Sonne

Wie funktioniert die Passwortfreie-Anmeldung?

Um sich in Ihr Nutzer-Konto ohne Passwort anzumelden, geben Sie bitte Ihre bei HLK registrierte E-Mail-Adresse ein.

Im Anschluss erhalten Sie einen Link per E-Mail zugeschickt, welcher Sie direkt in Ihr Nutzer-Konto anmeldet. Ganz ohne Passwort.