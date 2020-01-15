Solarenergie
Hier heizt die Sonne
Sonnenenergie ist nicht auf Photovoltaikmodule begrenzt. Das Sonnenhaus-Institut im bayrischen Straubing demonstriert, wie die Sonne für Wärme, Strom und Mobilität sorgt und prognostiziert sonnige Zeiten für die Solar-Industrie.
